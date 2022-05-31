Family seek answers after brutal attack on SA cricketer in UK

The family of former Junior Proteas star and KwaZulu-Natal Inland Cricket Union bowler Mondli Khumalo, who was brutally attacked in England on Sunday, is devastated over the incident and hoping for answers.

Khumalo, 20, was in an induced coma but reportedly stable in Southmead Hospital Bristol after he was attacked in Bridgwater, Somerset, in the early hours of Saturday.

The young fast bowler was in the UK after accepting a short-term contract to play for North Petherton Cricket Club in the SA domestic off-season.

According to various reports, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been released under investigation.

The mother of the Umlazi-born star, Sibongile Ncane Khumalo, said the news has left the family devastated and hoping for answers as to why their son was attacked.

“We are devastated as a family and until now we are still trying to come to terms with what has happened there because we don’t have the full information,” Sibongile said.

“We can hear what they are telling us, but we are hoping that once he recovers, he will be able to tell us the real story of what happened.