SA skipper Bavuma prepared to have conversation on Miller batting position

Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma is open to a big conversation about David Miller’s batting position in the national team.

Miller, who recently starred for Gujarat Titans on their Indian Premier League title victory, is apparently not happy with his batting position in the Proteas line-up. While he did wonders for Gujarat when batting at No 4, Miller has been batting at No 5 or 6 for SA.

However, Bavuma said Miller has not raised any concerns with him about his position in the team.

“David has performed exceptionally well at the IPL and I’m sure that will do a world of good for his confidence and whatever insecurities might be there,” Bavuma said on Tuesday ahead of his team's departure for their T20 series in India.

“And if there are those feelings within our team, I guess one will need to have those conversations.