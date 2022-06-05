Proteas take on India, England, Ireland in World Cup build-up

Competition for places are still up in the air for some of the Proteas players who are desperate to represent SA in the T20 ICC Men's World Cup in Australia in October.

SA’s T20 side will play 10 matches against India, England and Ireland before they arrive in Australia, a good platform for all players to claim their position in the World Cup squad.

The Proteas start the build-up for the World Cup with five matches against India in Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru from Thursday, where a number of players will be looking to nail down places.

After taking on India, SA will be in England for a tour that includes three T20s against their hosts in Bristol, Cardiff and Southampton before taking on Ireland in two matches in Bristol.

In what will be SA’s return to international cricket for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup late in 2021, coach Mark Boucher will be casting his eye on some of the players on the fringes of the team.

Ahead of these important series, the Sunday Times takes a look at the strong and weak points of this team that will once again be pressured to finally win an international tournament.

STRONG POINTS

Captain Temba Bavuma has grown into the leadership role and dished out impressive performances as a crucial member of the top batting order in this format.

The return to action of premier fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who claimed nine wickets in six matches during the recently completed IPL, is a massive boost for the Proteas.