Refreshed David Miller ready to roll in T20 series against India

Following a brief break in the Maldives, Proteas middle order batter David Miller is refreshed for the five-match T20 series against India starting in Delhi on Thursday and continuing in Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru.

Miller took two days off to recharge the batteries in the picturesque Indian Ocean island atoll after he starred with 481 runs in 16 matches to help the Gujarat Titans to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Miller ended in sixth spot on the IPL standings for the most runs scored. He will be looking to replicate that form in the five matches against India.

“It has been two challenging months of IPL where we were busy with lots of games,” he said.