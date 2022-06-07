Refreshed David Miller ready to roll in T20 series against India
Following a brief break in the Maldives, Proteas middle order batter David Miller is refreshed for the five-match T20 series against India starting in Delhi on Thursday and continuing in Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru.
Miller took two days off to recharge the batteries in the picturesque Indian Ocean island atoll after he starred with 481 runs in 16 matches to help the Gujarat Titans to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.
Miller ended in sixth spot on the IPL standings for the most runs scored. He will be looking to replicate that form in the five matches against India.
“It has been two challenging months of IPL where we were busy with lots of games,” he said.
“I have been working really hard over the past couple of years with my physical side of things and I feel good and fresh to go. I did a two-day break in the Maldives and that was good for the mind. But I am now back in the swing of things and really feeling good.”
Miller said he was happy with his contribution to Gujarat’s success.
“Scoring the amount of runs I did and closing a couple of games for the team was something I looked forward to before I went to the IPL. Batting in the middle order, you always want to finish off games, so I do pride myself on that and it was nice to tick that box.
“Along with that was being successful as a team and winning the trophy was definitely a highlight.
“I am looking forward to this series against India and I want to do pretty much the same.
“It has been my objective and goal for many years to try win games for SA and I am really enjoying the space that I am in at the moment. Along with the experienced guys in the team, we have been playing together now for a couple of years and we are building a nice strong team.”
Miller is five matches shy of his 100th T20 match and hoping that mark will come in this series.
“I actually didn’t know that — hopefully I will get a few games here and I will experience it on this tour. It has been a long time, I must be honest. I always wanted to play for my country growing up, but you never quite understand how much you have to sacrifice and you have to give to get there.
“Looking back at my career, I never dreamed of playing that many games.”
