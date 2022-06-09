Cricket SA partners with Roc Nation as it aims to improve fan engagement

With the launch of its new T20 competition and the country scheduled to host the ICC women’s under-19 T20 and women's T20 world cups next year, Cricket SA (CSA) has partnered with Roc Nation Sports International to help them connect better with fans.

In a controlled press conference where questions regarding events at CSA were not allowed, CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said they believed renowned international sports agency Roc Nation, founded by US rapper Jay-Z in 2008, would add value to the game.

“We believe they can add value in the T20 competition we are launching and, hopefully, they will be able to support that.

“Remember we also have the two ICC women’s world cups in the country next year, so we are hoping they will be able to assist with those as well.