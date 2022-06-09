Former Proteas coach Simons: Pretorius could be key for SA in India

Former Proteas coach Eric Simons has pointed out that all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius may play a huge role for SA during the five-match T20 series starting in Delhi on Thursday.

Simons, who has intimate knowledge of Indian conditions as bowling consultant for the Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), said Pretorius could be a huge asset with his slower balls.

“Someone like Dwaine Pretorious has got a very good slower ball, he has the ability to take the pace off the ball,” the former SA national coach said.

“I think Kagiso Rabada’s slower ball has improved a lot, Lungi Ngidi has a very good slower ball. The pace off the ball is going to be important but the spinners will probably stand out.”