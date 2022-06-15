No need for panic, says SA skipper Bavuma after loss to India

There is a short turnaround of games, but Bavuma said SA had enough time to work on their deficiencies.

“We have two days until the next game, so there is time for recovery and looking at areas were we need to improve. We will be using the next two days as best as we can to prepare for the next game.”

SA were poor with the bat — six batters failed to score past the 10-run mark and the highest scorers were Heinrich Klaasen (29), Reeza Hendricks (23), Wayne Parnell (22) and Dwaine Pretorius (20).

“I don’t think today [Tuesday] we were at our best. After 10 overs we were behind the [target], but we did very well in the bowling to restrict them to 180.

“We could have done a lot better than that, but there were a couple of missed chances.

“With the batting as well, we just weren’t up to par and I think when you lose wickets like that up front it is really hard to get any kind of momentum and chase a score.

“It wasn’t our best effort, we will have to go back to the drawing board and be better.”

TimesLIVE

