Proteas keen to wrap up T20 series against India

“This is sort of like a final for us,” Nortje said.

“In the last game we didn’t perform very well or anything towards what we are capable of. So this will probably be like a final again for us, we need to seal the series as soon as possible and not give them an opportunity. That’s the main goal.”

After posting 179 in the third match, India went on to bowl out the disappointing Proteas for 131 with five balls to spare.

For Friday's match, the Proteas will be hoping to have their opening batsman Quinton de Kock, who has been nursing a wrist injury and missed the three first clashes.

De Kock will be a major boost for SA following his incredible form that he recently displayed during his participation in the Indian Premier League.

While Nortje said they are still waiting for confirmation on De Kock’s return, the rumours are that the medical team has been very impressed with his recovery.

“I’m not too sure, I know that he has been practising so I think we will find out tomorrow, but it’s good to see that he is practising,” Nortje said.

“He did fitness tests but I’m not too sure (if he is playing), we will probably hear tonight or tomorrow morning.”

The fifth and the final match of the series will be played on Sunday.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.