Bosch: Proteas learning valuable lessons in tough Test against England

After a largely unsuccessful day two, Bosch said it was tough bowling for longer periods but SA are enjoying the experience of playing Test cricket.

“The last wicket at the end of the day helped us a bit because everyone was on a high after that,” she said.

“I think it could have been worse if we came off without a wicket in the closing stages and having not broken that partnership. I am proud of the team for starting the way we did by getting a couple of quick wickets, but unfortunately we let it go towards the end.

“The partnership between Nat and Alice really made it very difficult for us, but there will be a new batter on the crease on Wednesday and it won’t be the same.”

Bosch said Test cricket is challenging but they are learning.

“It is tough. We are obviously are not used to that [bowling for longer periods]. I used to bowl five or six overs a day, which was fine, but today I bowled 15. I am not used to that and I could feel it towards the end.