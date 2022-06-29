White-ball captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of Proteas’ tour to the UK

Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma has been excluded from the team’s entire tour to the UK after sustaining an elbow injury during the recently concluded T20 series in India.

Cricket SA (CSA) announced on Wednesday that Bavuma’s projected recovery time is eight weeks and after that he will undergo a return-to-play programme.

The UK tour from July 19 to September 12 consists three ODIs, T20s and Tests against England and the Proteas will also play two T20s in Ireland.

In the absence of Bavuma, Dolphins spinner Keshav Maharaj and middle order batter David Miller will take over the reins and lead the ODI and T20 teams respectively.