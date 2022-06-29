White-ball captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of Proteas’ tour to the UK
Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma has been excluded from the team’s entire tour to the UK after sustaining an elbow injury during the recently concluded T20 series in India.
Cricket SA (CSA) announced on Wednesday that Bavuma’s projected recovery time is eight weeks and after that he will undergo a return-to-play programme.
The UK tour from July 19 to September 12 consists three ODIs, T20s and Tests against England and the Proteas will also play two T20s in Ireland.
In the absence of Bavuma, Dolphins spinner Keshav Maharaj and middle order batter David Miller will take over the reins and lead the ODI and T20 teams respectively.
In other notable selection news, 21-year-old Knights all-rounder Gerald Coetzee has received his maiden Proteas call-up for the T20 series after a series of impressive performances.
The 32-year-old top order batter Rilee Rossouw has also been included in the T20 squad for the first time since the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup in India and is in line to add to his 15 T20 international caps.
CSA also announced premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will be rested for the ODI series as part of his workload management with the ICC T20 World Cup approaching in Australia from October.
“The national selection panel and I are relishing the opportunity to see what this strong Proteas group will produce in this important tour,” said CSA convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang.
“With ICC World Test Championship points at stake, the team has everything to play for. The T20 format is a high priority for us at the moment because of T20 World Cup coming up in a few months.
“We are looking to give opportunities to players we are interested in seeing and working out the best combinations, while trying to balance our desire to maintain consistency so players are used to playing together as a team by the time they reach Australia for the World Cup.
“While the ODI series [against England] is not for Super League points, the 50-over format is of vital importance ahead of the 2023 World Cup in India.”
Proteas ODI Squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain, Dolphins), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Janneman Malan (GbetsRocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province)
Proteas T20 Squad: David Miller (captain, Dolphins), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rilee Rossouw (Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)
Proteas Test Squad: Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Simon Harmer (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Duanne Olivier (Lions), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper, Western Province), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors)
