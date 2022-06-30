Enoch Nkwe replaces Graeme Smith as Cricket SA’s director of cricket
Nkwe is one of four fresh executive appointments announced on Thursday
Cricket SA (CSA) has appointed Enoch Nkwe as Graeme Smith’s successor in the important post of director of cricket.
Nkwe was announced among four executive appointments, the others being Mtunzi Jonas as chief commercial officer, Wanele Mngomezulu as chief marketing officer and Tjaart van der Walt as CFO.
Former Proteas captain Smith’s contract as director of cricket was not renewed at the end of March after he served in that role from late 2019.
CSA said: “After a vigorous independent recruitment process, CSA is pleased to announce the appointment of four successful candidates who will form part of the organisation’s dynamic executive team.”
The association noted Nkwe “played professional cricket for the Lions before he was forced to early retirement due to his career-ending injury.
“Enoch has extensive experience in setting up strategies for high-performance structures. With a proven track record of using excellent personal, communication and organisation skills to lead and improve cricketing systems, recruit excellent personnel and improve team efficiencies, Enoch was strategic cricket consultant at Lions Cricket.
“He was also assistant head coach and the interim team director of the Proteas.
“Enoch served as head coach of Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League, assistant coach of the Vancouver Knights (Canadian Premier League), assistant coach (Netherlands men’s national team), head coach (Gauteng Strikers), assistant coach (SA ‘A’), assistant coach (SA Under-19) and head of high performance at Gauteng Cricket. He holds a Level IV coaching certificate.”
His achievements “include winning the Mzansi Super League with Jozi Stars in 2018, winning the CSA 4-Day Competition and CSA T20 Competition with the Lions in 2018-19, winning the CSA 3-Day, CSA 50-Over and CSA T20 competitions with the Gauteng Strikers”.
CSA said Mtunzi “joins CSA from a successful tenure at the Absa Group Ltd, where he was general manager for sponsorships.
“Attuned to managing large teams and budgets, Mtunzi has worked in leadership positions within large corporations, with a strong focus on sports marketing. These include SA Breweries, Red Bull SA and Unilever SA.”
It said chartered accountant Van der Walt “is a financial modelling specialist having worked as principal at the CFO Centre where he worked on interim and final results of listed entities as per JSE listing requirements. He was also a financial director and later commercial director of health care SA at Imperial.
“Before joining Imperial, he was CFO for the RTT Group and divisional financial director for the Marlin Group.”
CSA said Mngomezulu “has extensive executive experience in business, marketing and commercial strategy development and implementation within the sport, media, entertainment and broadcasting industry.
“As head of marketing, commercial and communications at the Central Gauteng Lions, Wanele was part of the inaugural launch of the Mzansi Super League responsible for the marketing and promotion of the Jozi Stars and revamped Lions Cricket Union brand proposition.”
CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki congratulated the four on their appointments.
“CSA is intentional in turning the corner and reaching greater heights. The appointment of these executives is intended to strengthen CSA’s resolve and anchoring the administration with the best expertise on offer,” he said.
CSA said Nkwe “will assume duty on July 1 while the other three executives will join on August 1”.
