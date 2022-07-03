Proteas Women can learn from ‘Kappie’, says skipper Sune Luus

Proteas Women captain Sune Luus says the team need to learn as much as they can from experienced all-rounder Marizanne “Kappie” Kapp.

Kapp, 32, was one of the shining lights for the Proteas in their return to Test cricket for the first time since 2014. The Proteas’ one-off Test against England ended in a draw, thanks to persistent rain on the final two days of the match in Taunton.

Despite not having played the format in eight years, the South Africans were not found wanting on the field of play.

Kapp scored 150 runs in SA's first innings total of 284. England declared on 417/8 in their first innings.