Wolvaardt: Proteas women learnt from the experience in Test against England

Batting star Laura Wolvaardt says the Proteas women learnt from the experience when she became one of nine SA Test debutants in the drawn one-off four-day match against England at the County Ground in Taunton last week.

Western Province batter Wolvaardt is a key cog in the 15-player contingent in England for a multi-format tour that includes the Test, three one-day internationals and three T20s.

Despite only managing scores of 16 in both innings in her first-ever four-day game, the 23-year-old, like her teammates, revelled in the challenges the format presents.

“It was an incredible week. Test cricket is something I have always wanted to play since I was a little girl, so to be able to do that and debut with a whole bunch of the team was a great experience.

“It was really tough from a cricket point of view. The red ball was very tough to face and I had some challenging innings upfront. Overall, it was a great learning experience.”

In last week’s encounter in Somerset, the young SA side, missing experienced names such as Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Trisha Chetty and Chloé Tryon, were not only playing their first Test since 2014, but also took on England at home, who have played seven Tests in the same period.