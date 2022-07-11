She is SA’s first ICC women’s player of the month winner since Lizelle Lee in March 2021.
“It really means a lot for me to win the player of the month award, especially being up against two absolutely brilliant players in Shabnim Ismail and Nat Sciver,” Kapp said.
“What made my first Test century so special was that, first, our first Test match [SA lost by an innings and 34 runs against India in 2014] was an absolute nightmare.
“Then having to play another one after eight years where I had minimum preparation because I was unwell, and then finding my team in the position we were in at 45 for four is something that will stay with me throughout my career.
“It’s definitely a highlight for me, especially with the wickets that fell at the other end and having to bat with the tail as well — those partnerships are what also made it so special.”
Marizanne Kapps June with ICC women’s player of the month award
Image: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images
Momentum Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been named the ICC women’s player of the month winner for June.
Kapp, who secured the award ahead of compatriot and fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and England’s Nat Sciver, was a standout performer for SA in the drawn one-off Test against England in Taunton.
In her first Test match since 2014 Kapp walked to the crease with the Proteas’ backs against the wall at 45/4 and produced a batting masterclass, scoring a national record 150.
Her resistance salvaged a respectable 284 for SA in the first innings, and while England set an imposing score in response, Kapp again starred for her team with an unbeaten 43 before rain had the final say on the final day.
Proteas Women can learn from ‘Kappie’, says skipper Sune Luus
She is SA’s first ICC women’s player of the month winner since Lizelle Lee in March 2021.
“It really means a lot for me to win the player of the month award, especially being up against two absolutely brilliant players in Shabnim Ismail and Nat Sciver,” Kapp said.
“What made my first Test century so special was that, first, our first Test match [SA lost by an innings and 34 runs against India in 2014] was an absolute nightmare.
“Then having to play another one after eight years where I had minimum preparation because I was unwell, and then finding my team in the position we were in at 45 for four is something that will stay with me throughout my career.
“It’s definitely a highlight for me, especially with the wickets that fell at the other end and having to bat with the tail as well — those partnerships are what also made it so special.”
READ MORE
Wolvaardt: Proteas women learnt from the experience in Test against England
Proteas women ready for more Tests cricket
After ‘special’ maiden Test ton, SA’s Kapp calls for more Tests for women
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos