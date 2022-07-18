Maharaj: Proteas have history on their minds they take on England in ODIs

Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj believes his charges have the arsenal to take on England in the first one-day international in Durham on Tuesday (2pm).

Coming off the back of a 2-1 series defeat against India just 48 hours ago, the reigning men’s world champions will have little time to lick their wounds as they face a motivated Proteas.

The clash at The Riverside stadium will be the first in a three-match series, as part of a two-month series that also includes three T20s and three Tests.

Maharaj is well aware of the threat England pose and said SA are ready for a fierce battle.

“The boys are excited and ready to hit the ground running at the start of this ODI series,” Maharaj told a virtual media briefing on Monday afternoon.

“It has been a while since we have played our last ODI, but it has also been a substantial, lengthy build-up to this series so the boys will just be happy to be out on the park come tomorrow.”

Maharaj felt confident SA have a strong, balanced squad able to put up a good fight in the series.