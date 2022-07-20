Potentially star-studded T20 league could save SA domestic game

The sheer size of their spending power and their experience in this particular pursuit have seen six India-based entities secure the rights to own a franchise in SA’s T20 League set for January and February next year.

One provincial boss said the tournament could potentially save cricket in this country, as it will bring a substantial and much-needed cash injection that will take the local game out of the financial doldrums.

Previous attempts to launch a T20 tournament with a strong international flavour failed to get off the ground, but there is renewed optimism the financial muscle and expertise behind the new venture will provide staying power.

A statement released by Cricket SA on behalf of Africa Cricket Development (Pty) Ltd said an open bid process overseen by Deloitte Corporate Finance attracted worldwide interest from 29 entities.

More than 10 venues were made available to interested bidders to own a franchise and all received expressions of interest.

The six successful bidders who will have franchises based at major cricketing centres include Reliance Industries Ltd, owners of Mumbai Indians, at Newlands; RPSG Sports Private Ltd, owners of Lucknow Super Giants, at Kingsmead; and Sun TV Network Ltd, owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad, at St George’s Park.