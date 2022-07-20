“I am a type of guy when I go in I try to read the situation of the game and sort of plan my innings accordingly. Tying to adapt is one thing I try to work on, [and] having the game and options to try to put bowlers under pressure regardless of the situation.
Van der Dussen revels in career-best ton that helped Proteas beat England
Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen says his career-best century in SA’s 62 runs win over England in the first ODI on Tuesday was one of his best knocks in the 50 overs game.
Van der Dussen scored 134 off 117 balls at Emirates Riverside in Durham, including 10 boundaries, to help the Proteas take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
Other notable scorers were Aiden Markram (77) and Janneman Malan (57).
Batting to an impressive 333/5 after Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat, and later restricting England to 271, the Proteas registered their highest total in the country.
Van der Dussen said his knock against the world champions was special.
“It is definitely a special innings — a hundred is always special with these crowds and against the world champions to set the tone in the first game,” he said, indicating he still has room to make improvements.
“I think I have played really well, but I will go and look at things like dot ball counts. I don’t think I made too many mistakes — it was one of those days where the ball went into the gaps.
“I think I hit one or two of their fielders, which I got away with, but I will dissect that and have a look where I can improve. It was a special day to be part of the win as well.”
Van der Dussen said he was always looking to evolve and get better.
