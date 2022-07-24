×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Series ends level after rain washes out final England vs Proteas ODI

24 July 2022 - 18:35 By Reuters
Captains Jos Buttler of England and Keshav Maharaj of SA with the trophy after the series finished all square at 1-1 after the abandoned third ODI at Headingley in Leeds on July 24 2022.
Captains Jos Buttler of England and Keshav Maharaj of SA with the trophy after the series finished all square at 1-1 after the abandoned third ODI at Headingley in Leeds on July 24 2022.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England’s decisive one-day international against SA at Headingley on Sunday was abandoned because of rain, with Proteas opener Quinton de Kock agonisingly short of a century.

No result means the three-match series was tied at 1-1 after SA won the first ODI by 62 runs with England rebounding to win the second by 118 runs.

The Proteas won the toss on Sunday and elected to bat with De Kock 69 not out before the first break for rain. When the teams returned for another seven overs, he moved onto 92 not out before rain fell again, leading to a decision to abandon the contest.

SA were 159-2 from 27.4 overs. The two countries now meet in three Twenty20 internationals, starting in Bristol on Wednesday.

READ MORE

Proteas Women suffer setbacks ahead of Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games are yet to get underway in Birmingham, but the Proteas Women already have their backs against the wall and their slim chances ...
Sport
1 day ago

England thrash dismal Proteas to level ODI series with one match remaining

England thrashed a dismal Proteas by 118 runs during their rain-affected 2nd ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester to level the series 1-1 with one match ...
Sport
2 days ago

LIAM DEL CARME | CSA is on the money with T20 League — it should be spent wisely

SuperSport is on board, and six of the franchises have been bought by Indian Premier League entities
Sport
3 days ago

Van der Dussen hits 134 as Proteas beat England on Stokes’ ODI farewell

Rassie van der Dussen scored a classy century as SA secured a 62-run victory in sweltering heat in the first ODI to spoil England all-rounder Ben ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Why did you leave?’: Al Ahly fans call for Pitso Mosimane to return after ... Soccer
  2. Motsepe refutes claims that CAF favours Morocco and he is controlled by ... Soccer
  3. ‘I put my head on the block for him’ — Pitso Mosimane praises Katlego Mphela Soccer
  4. ‘My prayer is that Irvin Khoza can live forever,’ says Chippa boss Mpengesi Soccer
  5. Dan Malesela joins Royal AM as Khabo Zondo is demoted from head to co-coach Soccer

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines