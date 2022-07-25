×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Playing all three formats will be tough, says Proteas batter De Kock

25 July 2022 - 15:13 By Reuters
Quinton De Kock bats for SA in the rained-out third ODI at Headingley in Leeds on July 24 2022.
Quinton De Kock bats for SA in the rained-out third ODI at Headingley in Leeds on July 24 2022.
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images

SA's Quinton de Kock says it will become difficult for players to participate in all three formats of cricket if more games continue to be added to the sport's packed schedule.

Cricket's busy calendar attracted criticism when England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from one-day internationals (ODI) this month.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram last week said he understood the reasons behind Stokes's decision, while ex-England captain Nasser Hussain described the global cricket schedule as “madness”.

“It's going to start being tough for players — three formats is a lot and it looks like more games are happening over the calendar,” De Kock said on Sunday, after England's third ODI against SA was abandoned due to rain meaning the series ended level at 1-1.

“Players need to make decisions individually and if they feel they can do it [play all three formats], I am happy for them. But guys need to take decisions into their own hands.

“The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman announced his retirement from Test cricket in December, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

“I've been roped in to play a few of the leagues but that's my own consequence,” De Kock said. “I am happy to do it.

“It's still a sacrifice but I'm slowly getting to an age where I need to think about where I want to be in my career. As long as I can do it at my own pace then I am happy.

“When you're still young you need to play all three formats and get certain things done in your career. It starts getting harder as you start getting older and the body doesn't co-operate like it used to. It's just a management thing.”

England and SA meet in three Twenty20 internationals, starting in Bristol on Wednesday in two-month, three-format tour.

READ MORE

Series ends level after rain washes out final England vs Proteas ODI

England’s decisive one-day international against SA at Headingley on Sunday was abandoned because of rain, with Proteas opener Quinton de Kock ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Klaasen calls for improved performance from Proteas in series decider against England on Sunday

Proteas wicketkeeper/batter Heinrich Klaasen does not believe the fact that SA have not won an ODI series in England in 24 years will weigh heavily ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas Women suffer setbacks ahead of Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games are yet to get underway in Birmingham, but the Proteas Women already have their backs against the wall and their slim chances ...
Sport
1 day ago

England thrash dismal Proteas to level ODI series with one match remaining

England thrashed a dismal Proteas by 118 runs during their rain-affected 2nd ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester to level the series 1-1 with one match ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Why did you leave?’: Al Ahly fans call for Pitso Mosimane to return after ... Soccer
  2. Motsepe refutes claims that CAF favours Morocco and he is controlled by ... Soccer
  3. ‘I put my head on the block for him’ — Pitso Mosimane praises Katlego Mphela Soccer
  4. ‘My prayer is that Irvin Khoza can live forever,’ says Chippa boss Mpengesi Soccer
  5. Dan Malesela joins Royal AM as Khabo Zondo is demoted from head to co-coach Soccer

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines