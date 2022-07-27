England thump Proteas despite Ngidi and Stubbs’ brave performances

The Proteas’ shambolic fielding and poor bowling eclipsed brave performances from Lungi Ngidi and Tristan Stubbs as SA suffered a disappointing 41-runs defeat to England in the first of three T20 internationals at the Bristol County Ground on Wednesday night.

The Proteas won the toss and stand-in skipper David Miller opted to field first as England put on 234/3, the second-highest total for England's men in T20s.

SA could only manage 193/8 in reply despite the gallant 72 of 21-year-old Stubbs.

England had an innings to savour while the South Africans probably couldn’t wait for it to end as, apart from Ngidi with 5/39 from his four overs, nothing seemed to go the way of their bowlers and fielders.

While the English were magnificent with the bat, they were also greatly helped by the visitors with their terrible fielding and substandard bowling.

England struck a whopping 20 sixes and nine fours as Moen Ali (52) scored their fastest half-century from 16 balls.