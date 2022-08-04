×

Cricket

In-form Hendricks leads Proteas to 21-run victory over Ireland

04 August 2022 - 07:26 By Reuters
SA's Reeza Hendricks bats in the first T20 International against Ireland at Bristol County Ground in Bristol on August 3 2022.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Proteas opener Reeza Hendricks scored a fourth successive T20 half-century on Wednesday to help his side to a 21-run victory over Ireland.

Hendricks struck 10 fours and a six in his 74 from 53 balls as SA, who had elected to bat, posted 211 for five in their 20 overs. It follows his three half-centuries in the 2-1 series win over England last week.

Ireland were in the chase until the 17th over of their innings after an excellent 78 from 38 balls by Lorcan Tucker, who put on 86 for the sixth wicket with George Dockrell (43 from 28 balls). But when those two fell in consecutive deliveries, their effort fizzled out as they ended on 190 for nine, with spinners Keshav Maharaj (2-29) and Tabraiz Shamsi (2-37) the pick of the SA bowlers.

SA’s batting innings was also boosted by a superb 56 from 27 balls from Aiden Markram as he struck five sixes on the small County Ground, while new find Tristan Stubbs blasted a breezy 24 off 11.

The second and final match will be played at the same venue on Friday.

