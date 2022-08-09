×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Former ICC elite umpire Rudi Koertzen dies aged 73 in car crash

09 August 2022 - 15:26 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
Former umpire Rudi Koertzen has died at the age of 73 in a car accident.
Former umpire Rudi Koertzen has died at the age of 73 in a car accident.
Image: Philip Brown/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images

Highly respected former international cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen has died in a car accident.

Koertzen, who was part of the ICC's elite panel for many years, was killed along with three other people in a head-on collision near Riversdale on Tuesday morning.

His son, Rudi Koertzen Jr confirmed the news to Algoa FM.

According to his son, the 73-year-old Koertzen from Despatch in Nelson Mandela Bay was on his way back home from Cape Town after a golf weekend.

“He went on a golf tournament with some of his friends and they were expected to come back on Monday, but it seems they decided to play another round of golf”, Koertzen Jr was quoted by Algoa FM as saying.

Koertzen was part of the ICC's elite panel from 2002 until he retired in 2010 and during his illustrious career he officiated in 331 international matches, which was a record until his retirement.

His record has since been broken by Pakistan's Aleem Dar.  Along with Dar and West Indies' Steve Bucknor, Koertzen was one of three umpires to stand in over 100 Tests.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Elgar ready for tour match against Lions as they prepare for England Test showdown

The Proteas formally kick-off their preparations for the first Test match against England next week when they play a four-day tour match against the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Proteas coach Boucher says SA cricket is in a healthy state

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher believes SA cricket is in a healthy state and he anticipates a tough time for the national selection team ahead of ...
Sport
3 days ago

ICC hopes to retain all-format players despite busy calendar

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is optimistic of retaining the game's all-format players despite their mounting workload in a busy calendar, ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. McCarthy a hit with Ronaldo and others at Manchester United: reports Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: Le Clos floats like a butterfly for world champs gold Sport
  3. ‘New season, same old Kaizer Chiefs’ — Fans react to loss to Royal AM Soccer
  4. 'We'll get them': Zwane vows after Kaizer Chiefs suffer third loss in a row ... Soccer
  5. Job not done yet, insists Bok coach Nienaber Sport

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...