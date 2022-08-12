Chairperson of the RPSG group Sanjiv Goenka said they are excited to welcome all the players to the Durban-based franchise.
RPSG Durban sign De Kock, Holder, Mayer, Topley for CSA T20 League
Image: Roger Evans/Action Plus/Shutterstock/BackpagePix
RPSG Durban have signed five exciting players including West Indies skipper Jason Holder and Quinton de Kock ahead of the first Cricket SA T20 League.
The franchise, which is owned by the RPSG group that owns Indian Premier League side Lucknow SuperGiants, will take part in the six-team tournament earmarked to take place in January 2023.
The six franchises have been allowed to pre-sign up to five players made up of three international players, one Proteas player and one uncapped SA player before the auction.
Proteas star De Kock will have England’s Reece Topley, the West Indies duo of Holder and Kyle Mayers and SA uncapped all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen as his teammates in Durban.
De Kock, Holder and Mayers are very familiar with the RPSG group as he is also contracted with the SuperGiants in the IPL.
SA T20 League taking shape, with auction set for the coming weeks
