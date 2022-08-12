×

Cricket

RPSG Durban sign De Kock, Holder, Mayer, Topley for CSA T20 League

12 August 2022 - 18:24 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Quinton de Kock of South Africa is one of the major signings by RPSG Durban for the CSA T20 League.
Image: Roger Evans/Action Plus/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

RPSG Durban have signed five exciting players including West Indies skipper Jason Holder and Quinton de Kock ahead of the first Cricket SA T20 League.

The franchise, which is owned by the RPSG group that owns Indian Premier League side Lucknow SuperGiants, will take part in the six-team tournament earmarked to take place in January 2023.

The six franchises have been allowed to pre-sign up to five players made up of three international players, one Proteas player and one uncapped SA player before the auction.

Proteas star De Kock will have England’s Reece Topley, the West Indies duo of Holder and Kyle Mayers and SA uncapped all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen as his teammates in Durban.

De Kock, Holder and Mayers are very familiar with the RPSG group as he is also contracted with the SuperGiants in the IPL.

SA T20 League taking shape, with auction set for the coming weeks

More than 30 marquee players have been signed by the T20 League to take place in the country in January, says Cricket SA (CSA).
Sport
2 days ago

Chairperson of the RPSG group Sanjiv Goenka said they are excited to welcome all the players to the Durban-based franchise.

“It's a new beginning, full of hope and promise. We are confident that the talented players will add to the foundation of the team and will uphold our core philosophy of performance.”

Mumbai Indians Cape Town have also announced their five signings ahead of the league’s auction.

The Cape-based franchise has signed Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada and SA’s highly-rated youngster Dewald Brevis.

The teams in the tournament will be allowed to have a squad of 17 players.

According to the organisers of the tournament, over 30 marquee international players have already been signed by the league, with the numbers set to increase as players enter the auction taking place in the next few weeks.

