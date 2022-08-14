×

Cricket

Duanne Olivier ruled out of England Test series

14 August 2022 - 13:37 By SPORT REPORTER
Duanne Olivier of South Africa looks on during day one of the First Test Match in the series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on February 17 in Christchurch.
Duanne Olivier of South Africa looks on during day one of the First Test Match in the series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on February 17 in Christchurch.
Image: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England due to a grade 2 right hip flexor muscle tear.

Olivier sustained the injury during the four-day tour match against the England Lions at The Spitfire Ground St Lawrence in Canterbury. 

Proteas team doctor Dr Hashendra Ramjee explained: “Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle at the close of play on day three of the four-day tour match. After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan which revealed a grade 2 tear involving the right pectineus muscle.  

“Due to the extent of the injury, he has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England and will return home where he will commence his rehabilitation with the Gauteng Central Lions medical team.” 

No replacement has been named. 

Proteas Test squad against England

Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Simon Harmer (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper, Western Province), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors) 

