Maharaj and Khaka win big at CSA awards

Keshav Maharaj and Ayabonga Khaka have been named the 2021/22 SA Men’s and SA Women’s Cricketers of the Year.

The announcement was made at Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) awards ceremony, which was held virtually on Sunday evening.

Maharaj and Khaka were also voted as favourites by their teammates to claim the respective SA Men and SA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year awards.

In the men’s awards, other winners included Kagiso Rabada, who was named the Test Player of the Year; Aiden Markram, who was named T20 International Player of the Year; and Janneman Malan, who was named One-Day International Player of the Year. Marco Jansen was named the International Newcomer of the Year and Mitchell van Buuren named the Domestic Newcomer of the Season.

Notable winners from the women’s categories were Lizelle Lee (Momentum Women's T20 International Player of the Year) and Laura Wolvaardt (Momentum Women's One-Day International Player of the Year).