Day one in London belongs to Proteas and the rain

Rain had the final say on day one of the first Test between England and SA at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Play was abandoned just after 5pm SA time due to persistent rain that came down with the Proteas enjoying the upper hand after they restricted England to 116/6 from 32 overs.

Because of the early finish on Wednesday afternoon the remaining days of the Test match will be played up to 98 overs and play will be possible until 6.30pm local time in England.

The Proteas started on a frantic note with front-line fast bowlers Kagiso Radaba and Anrich Nortjé making full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order.