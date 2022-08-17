×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Elgar eyes return to top of rankings as Rabada makes Proteas match squad

17 August 2022 - 09:46
SA captain Dean Elgar during a nets session at Lord's before the first Test against England.
SA captain Dean Elgar during a nets session at Lord's before the first Test against England.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

As the Proteas prepare to take on England in the first of three matches at Lord’s on Wednesday, captain Dean Elgar believes the team can return to the summit of the Test rankings.

The Proteas start the three-Test series with the first match at Lord's starting on Wednesday (12pm). SA are looking to consolidate their position at the top of the of the ICC World Test Championship rankings.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, doubtful before the first Test, has been included in the match squad.

SA are ranked third in the world behind Australia and India and skipper Elgar said it is his desire to see them reach the top.

“I didn’t take this job thinking that we would just be mid-table and not playing our best cricket,” he said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“It’s always been my goal and my ambition [for SA to be ranked No 1). I have experienced us being world No 1 twice and the feeling is great. But I know it’s such a journey and hard work to get there.

“I want the young guys to experience that. I still want to experience it before I turn a chapter. But for me it’s definitely one of my biggest goals as captain. I wouldn’t be in this job if I thought we’re not capable of doing that.”

England have won their last four Test matches, against New Zealand and India, where they have been playing an aggressive brand of cricket named “Bazball” under new coach Brendon McCullum.

Their attacking style of play has set tongues wagging and earned them praise but Elgar believes the Proteas can challenge them.

“I think one of our biggest strengths as a Test side over the last period has been our awareness to adapt. I think when you’re under the pump in Test cricket you need to have that quality and that skill.

“I think we fast-tracked that at quite a good rate just purely out of the guys having a good attitude around that. I think that’s going to be a massive factor for us in this series, especially if England do have a flyer, which I know somewhere they’re going to have periods in the game where they’re going to be on top of us. 

“We’re going to have to find a way to adapt to that situation. There’s been a lot of learnings from watching what happened in those series and I do think we’re a smarter side, and adaptability is a big thing for me.” 

Proteas Test Squad: Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Simon Harmer (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper, Western Province), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors).

READ MORE

Rabada ‘looking good’ to play for Proteas in Lord’s Test against England

Premier Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is in contention to play in the first of three Tests against England at Lord’s on Wednesday.
Sport
18 hours ago

Proteas sweating over Rabada’s fitness ahead of opening Test against England

With less than 24 hours before the start of the eagerly anticipated first Test between SA and England at Lord’s, Proteas think are yet to make a call ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Proteas to play smart to combat England’s ‘Bazball’ at Lord’s

A lot has been said about England’s new abrasive and high-octane style of play called 'Bazball' under new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben ...
Sport
1 day ago

Duanne Olivier ruled out of England Test series

Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England due to a grade 2 right hip flexor muscle tear.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Is he giving the forwards instructions in Afrikaans?’: Fans drag McCarthy for ... Soccer
  2. Former Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza finds a new club Soccer
  3. Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett says sons must find their own way in football Soccer
  4. Super League means death of Champions League Sport
  5. PSL prosecutor Majavu charges Cape Town City over FNB sponsorship Soccer

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...