Elgar eyes return to top of rankings as Rabada makes Proteas match squad
As the Proteas prepare to take on England in the first of three matches at Lord’s on Wednesday, captain Dean Elgar believes the team can return to the summit of the Test rankings.
The Proteas start the three-Test series with the first match at Lord's starting on Wednesday (12pm). SA are looking to consolidate their position at the top of the of the ICC World Test Championship rankings.
Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, doubtful before the first Test, has been included in the match squad.
SA are ranked third in the world behind Australia and India and skipper Elgar said it is his desire to see them reach the top.
“I didn’t take this job thinking that we would just be mid-table and not playing our best cricket,” he said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
“It’s always been my goal and my ambition [for SA to be ranked No 1). I have experienced us being world No 1 twice and the feeling is great. But I know it’s such a journey and hard work to get there.
“I want the young guys to experience that. I still want to experience it before I turn a chapter. But for me it’s definitely one of my biggest goals as captain. I wouldn’t be in this job if I thought we’re not capable of doing that.”
England have won their last four Test matches, against New Zealand and India, where they have been playing an aggressive brand of cricket named “Bazball” under new coach Brendon McCullum.
Their attacking style of play has set tongues wagging and earned them praise but Elgar believes the Proteas can challenge them.
“I think one of our biggest strengths as a Test side over the last period has been our awareness to adapt. I think when you’re under the pump in Test cricket you need to have that quality and that skill.
“I think we fast-tracked that at quite a good rate just purely out of the guys having a good attitude around that. I think that’s going to be a massive factor for us in this series, especially if England do have a flyer, which I know somewhere they’re going to have periods in the game where they’re going to be on top of us.
“We’re going to have to find a way to adapt to that situation. There’s been a lot of learnings from watching what happened in those series and I do think we’re a smarter side, and adaptability is a big thing for me.”
Proteas Test Squad: Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Simon Harmer (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper, Western Province), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors).