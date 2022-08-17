Elgar eyes return to top of rankings as Rabada makes Proteas match squad

As the Proteas prepare to take on England in the first of three matches at Lord’s on Wednesday, captain Dean Elgar believes the team can return to the summit of the Test rankings.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, doubtful before the first Test, has been included in the match squad.

SA are ranked third in the world behind Australia and India and skipper Elgar said it is his desire to see them reach the top.

“I didn’t take this job thinking that we would just be mid-table and not playing our best cricket,” he said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.