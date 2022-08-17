Rampant Proteas fast bowlers rip through England top order
The Proteas produced a scintillating fast bowling performance in seaming conditions to put England under pressure in opening session of the first Test match at Lord’s on Wednesday.
Under helpful overcast, humid and swinging conditions in London, England went to lunch on reeling on 100/5 after 26 overs with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé leading the way with two wickets apiece for SA.
Rabada, who had to go through a late fitness test, and Nortje sparkled with an exhibition of swing bowling for their wickets. They were supported by Marco Jansen while Lungi Ngidi is still to find joy.
The performance vindicated the decision by captain Dean Elgar, who opted to bowl first after he won the toss against an England who had won their last four Tests.
SA got off to a lively start with Rabada accounting for Alex Lees, whose thick outside edge flew in the direction of Kyle Verreynne behind having scored only five runs.
A few overs later Rabada was in the thick of things again as he was responsible for the demise of Zak Crawley, caught by Aiden Markram at slip for 9.
Influential Joe Root was the third batter to be dismissed when he was trapped in front by Jansen for 8 and he was followed by Jonny Bairstow off the bowling of Nortje for a golden duck as SA continued to rip through the England top order.
The moment of the session came when Nortje removed England captain Ben Stokes with the last ball before lunch. Ollie Pope, who is unbeaten on 51, faces a tough task rebuilding the innings after lunch.