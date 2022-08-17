×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Rampant Proteas fast bowlers rip through England top order

17 August 2022 - 14:56
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket Zak Crawley with teammates during day one of the first Test match against England at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 17, 2022 in London, England.
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket Zak Crawley with teammates during day one of the first Test match against England at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 17, 2022 in London, England.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Proteas produced a scintillating fast bowling performance in seaming conditions to put England under pressure in opening session of the first Test match at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Under helpful overcast, humid and swinging conditions in London, England went to lunch on reeling on 100/5 after 26 overs with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé leading the way with two wickets apiece for SA.

Rabada, who had to go through a late fitness test, and Nortje sparkled with an exhibition of swing bowling for their wickets. They were supported by Marco Jansen while Lungi Ngidi is still to find joy.

The performance vindicated the decision by captain Dean Elgar, who opted to bowl first after he won the toss against an England who had won their last four Tests.

Rabada named in Proteas XI as Elgar elects to bowl at Lord’s

Premier fast bowler Kagiso “KG” Rabada has been included in the starting line-up for the first of three Test matches against England at Lord’s ...
Sport
3 hours ago

SA got off to a lively start with Rabada accounting for Alex Lees, whose thick outside edge flew in the direction of Kyle Verreynne behind having scored only five runs.

A few overs later Rabada was in the thick of things again as he was responsible for the demise of Zak Crawley, caught by Aiden Markram at slip for 9.

Influential Joe Root was the third batter to be dismissed when he was trapped in front by Jansen for 8 and he was followed by Jonny Bairstow off the bowling of Nortje for a golden duck as SA continued to rip through the England top order.

The moment of the session came when Nortje removed England captain Ben Stokes with the last ball before lunch. Ollie Pope, who is unbeaten on 51, faces a tough task rebuilding the innings after lunch.

READ MORE

Elgar eyes return to top of rankings as Rabada makes Proteas match squad

As the Proteas prepare to take on England in the first of three matches at Lord’s on Wednesday, captain Dean Elgar believes the team can return to ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Rabada ‘looking good’ to play for Proteas in Lord’s Test against England

Premier Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is in contention to play in the first of three Tests against England at Lord’s on Wednesday.
Sport
21 hours ago

Duanne Olivier ruled out of England Test series

Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England due to a grade 2 right hip flexor muscle tear.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Is he giving the forwards instructions in Afrikaans?’: Fans drag McCarthy for ... Soccer
  2. Former Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza finds a new club Soccer
  3. Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett says sons must find their own way in football Soccer
  4. Say what? Elon Musk is ‘buying Manchester United’ Soccer
  5. Super League means death of Champions League Sport

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...