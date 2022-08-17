Rampant Proteas fast bowlers rip through England top order

The Proteas produced a scintillating fast bowling performance in seaming conditions to put England under pressure in opening session of the first Test match at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Under helpful overcast, humid and swinging conditions in London, England went to lunch on reeling on 100/5 after 26 overs with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé leading the way with two wickets apiece for SA.

Rabada, who had to go through a late fitness test, and Nortje sparkled with an exhibition of swing bowling for their wickets. They were supported by Marco Jansen while Lungi Ngidi is still to find joy.

The performance vindicated the decision by captain Dean Elgar, who opted to bowl first after he won the toss against an England who had won their last four Tests.