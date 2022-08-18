Their opening stand of 85 off 135 was broken after lunch when Elgar was unlucky to have the ball hit his thigh, arm and finally onto his own stumps from the bowling of James Anderson.
It was the sort of luck that England and Anderson needed as Elgar, who was looking good on 47, and Erwee were doing a good job of laying the foundation.
The second wicket to fall for SA was Petersen when he was caught by Jonny Bairstow at third slip from the bowling of Matty Potts who was rewarded for consistency.
When play resumed for the final session of the day, Erwee (60) and Markram (16) will continue to chip away in their mission to surpass England’s total and stretch their lead.
During the closing stages of the second session, England captain Ben Stokes, who bowled four overs of medium pace, introduced spinner Jack Leach for the first time in the match but there was no late reward.
Erwee stands tall as Proteas reduce England's first innings lead to seven runs
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images
Top order batter Sarel Erwee stood tall as Proteas reduced England’s first innings lead to just seven runs by tea time of the second day of the first Test at Lord’s on Thursday.
SA bowled England out for 165 before lunch and by the end of the second session they reached 158/2, with Erwee looking solid on 60 and Aiden Markram settling in on 16.
After they bowled out England in the first innings where Kagiso Rabada claimed his 12th five-wicket haul, openers Dean Elgar and Erwee successfully negotiated their way to lunch with a crucial foundation laying partnership.
At lunch SA were on 27/0 and still trailing England by 138 runs but they added 131 runs during the second session for the loss of Elgar and Keegan Petersen to maintain the upper hand.
Rabada claims five-wicket haul as SA bowl out England cheaply in first innings at Lord’s
