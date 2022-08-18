Jansen and Maharaj provide rescue act for Proteas on action-packed day two

A sensational lower-order partnership of 72 off 75 balls between Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj during the extended third session at Lord’s on Thursday maintained SA’s advantage in the first Test.

Maharaj joined Jansen at the crease after the dismissal of Kyle Verreynne with SA struggling on 210/6 and a lead of 45 runs and the two lower-order batters provided the rescue act to dig the visitors out of trouble.

At that time, England were on a fightback after the lunch break as they tried to deny the Proteas gaining a stranglehold on the see-saw match were there was action aplenty.

At the end of what turned out to be a riveting day of Test cricket, where 11 wickets fell and more than 300 runs were scored, the Proteas have their noses in front on 289/7 and a crucial first innings lead of 124.