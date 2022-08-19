“We are in a good position and we are full of confidence, I think we have prepared well for this Test match. We have a bit of momentum with that good partnership at the back end. If we rock up tomorrow (Friday), we will stay ahead of the game, I am quite sure of that.”
Asked about batting conditions on Thursday, Erwee said the wicket was tricky.
“Conditions was a bit trickier as the day went on because they got a bit two paced. Scoring was quite slow, obviously after the rain on the day one, I felt it was quite heavy.
“So, you kind of take that off your mind and just watch the ball and play with a lot of intensity as much as possible.”
Proteas batter Erwee praises Jansen and Maharaj for energising partnership
Proteas top order batter Sarel Erwee says the team has been energised by the stunning seven-wicket partnership of 72 off 75 between Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj.
Maharaj joined Jansen at the crease after the dismissal of Kyle Verreynne with SA struggling on 210/6 and a lead of 45 runs, and the two lower-order batters provided the rescue act to dig the visitors out of trouble.
At stumps, SA were on 289/7 and a first innings lead of 124 runs after they earlier bowled out England for 165, with Kagiso Rabada registering his 12th Test fifer, and a place on the honours board at the home of cricket.
Looking back at what turned out to be an action packed day two at Lord’s on Thursday, Erwee was full of praise for Jansen and Maharaj as they dug SA out of a spot of bother.
“Watching that partnership between Kesh and Marco gives you a bit more energy. The change room started buzzing a bit more and it was lovely to see,” said 32-year-old Erwee, who was Proteas best batter in the first innings with a knock of 73 off 146.
“Guys want each other to do well, that’s what our team spirit is about. It is not about individuals but it is about how they are contributing to the team and that is what we want to see from the guys.
“We want guys to do well,. That’s what team spirit is about and I think we are in a good space now with regards to team spirit and how we are pulling and rooting for each other.”
The Proteas will resume on Friday with a considerable lead of 124 and with Jansen on 41 and Rabada on 3 and looking to add more runs to create scoreboard pressure for England.
