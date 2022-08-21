Proteas’ Nortje relishes hitting fastest pace seen in England in a decade

SA speedster Anrich Nortjé said he relished bowling at speeds rarely seen in English conditions, after he was timed at 148km/h in his team’s crushing innings defeat of England in their first Test at Lord’s on Friday.

Nortje ripped through the heart of the home batting, taking three wickets in 10 balls at one point, as England slumped to 149 all out in their second innings to lose the Test inside three days.