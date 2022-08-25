England’s attack has Proteas reeling in first session

England took full advantage of some excellent bowling conditions as they claimed five wickets to have the Proteas in real trouble on 77-5 in the first session of the second Test in at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Winning the toss and choosing to make first use of the Old Trafford pitch, Proteas openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee found batting tough early.

The left-hand openers found it hard to score runs as Erwee made just three from 12 balls while Elgar took 15 deliveries to get off the mark.

Erwee was the first wicket of the morning when Anderson got one to straighten and find his inside edge, the catch gloved by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.