Cricket

Fast bowler Robinson back in England team for second Test against Proteas

25 August 2022 - 07:55 By Reuters
England fast bowler Ollie Robinson.
Image: Steve Bell/Getty Images

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson has returned to the England team in place of Matthew Potts for the second Test against SA that begin at Old Trafford on Thursday (12pm) as captain Ben Stokes looks for more pace and bounce from his seam attack.

Robinson is the only change made by Stokes, whose side lost the first Test by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord's. Stokes believes the Old Trafford wicket will be quicker than the pitch used in the first Test, and Robinson is best place to exploit that.

“When you look at what Ollie possesses as a bowler, one of his real key assets is how much extra bounce he gets compared to other bowlers in our squad,” Stokes said on Wednesday.

“We think here at Old Trafford, with it being a slightly quicker wicket than other grounds we play at, it obviously offers a lot more bounce.”

Robinson has 39 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 21.28 and might have played in the match at Lord's had he not recently returned from injury.

“We all know the quality of bowler Ollie is because when he has played for England before his skill set is incredible,” Stokes said.

“I am very excited for him to put the England shirt on again. It's something he has worked very hard for and thoroughly deserves.

“Ollie's form wasn't letting him down, it was his body and that is a tough thing to deal with. But, where he is now, I think he can look back on that and use it as something to gain experience from.”

The third and final Test is at The Oval from September 8.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

