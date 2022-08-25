Proteas stage recovery but still on the ropes at Old Trafford

Proteas fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé added 35 valuable runs for the ninth wicket to take SA to 143 for 8 at tea on the first day of the second Test against England at Old Trafford.
Rabada (32 not out) and Nortje (11 not out) will look to build on that partnership and potentially take the Proteas to a half-decent first innings target.
Earlier, England tightened their stranglehold on the SA batting line-up by two taking two quick wickets shortly after lunch.
The visitors were reeling with 77 runs scored and five wickets down. Kyle Verreynne and Simon Harmer looked to steady the ship as they added 16 to the total before James Anderson struck twice in the 31st over.
First, he had Harmer (2) trapped plumb in front of his stumps to be given out by the umpire, and the review did little to ease the pressure on the Proteas as the decision was upheld.
Keshav Maharaj did not trouble the scorers as he fell to an almost identical delivery from Anderson on the next delivery, trapped in front for a first-ball duck.
The visitors went past 100 in the 36th over, before wicketkeeper-batsman Verreynne was sent back to the changerooms for 21 as SA slumped to 108 for 8 in the 38th over.
TimesLIVE
