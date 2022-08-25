×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Proteas stage recovery but still on the ropes at Old Trafford

25 August 2022 - 17:33 By Amir Chetty
SA batsman Kyle Verreynne pulls a short ball on day one of the second Test against England at Old Trafford on August 25 2022.
SA batsman Kyle Verreynne pulls a short ball on day one of the second Test against England at Old Trafford on August 25 2022.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Proteas fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé added 35 valuable runs for the ninth wicket to take SA to 143 for 8 at tea on the first day of the second Test against England at Old Trafford.

Rabada (32 not out) and Nortje (11 not out) will look to build on that partnership and potentially take the Proteas to a half-decent first innings target.

Earlier, England tightened their stranglehold on the SA batting line-up by two taking two quick wickets shortly after lunch.

The visitors were reeling with 77 runs scored and five wickets down. Kyle Verreynne and Simon Harmer looked to steady the ship as they added 16 to the total before James Anderson struck twice in the 31st over.

First, he had Harmer (2) trapped plumb in front of his stumps to be given out by the umpire, and the review did little to ease the pressure on the Proteas as the decision was upheld.

Keshav Maharaj did not trouble the scorers as he fell to an almost identical delivery from Anderson on the next delivery, trapped in front for a first-ball duck.

The visitors went past 100 in the 36th over, before wicketkeeper-batsman Verreynne was sent back to the changerooms for 21 as SA slumped to 108 for 8 in the 38th over.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

England’s attack has Proteas reeling in first session

England took full advantage of excellent bowling conditions as they claimed five wickets to have the Proteas in real trouble on 77-5 in the first ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Proteas win toss and bat in second Test at Old Trafford

The Proteas have won the toss and elected to bat first on the opening day of their second Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Proteas captain Elgar wary of England backlash at Old Trafford

Proteas captain Dean Elgar believes his side has enough firepower to put up a strong challenge against England in the second Test starting at Old ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fast bowler Robinson back in England team for second Test against Proteas

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson has returned to the England team in place of Matthew Potts for the second Test against SA that begin at Old Trafford on ...
Sport
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Benni and Sancho 'in the 18 area': Fans thank McCarthy for Man United’s win ... Soccer
  2. PODCAST | I still regret that night in France: Naughty Mokoena Soccer
  3. 'English isn't our language': Mbalula defends Ngezana over 'philosophy' moemish Soccer
  4. PODCAST | Ex-Chiefs star Dumisani Zuma’s transgressions ‘came with the ... Soccer
  5. Ramaphosa bumps Banyana’s reward from government up to R15m Soccer

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court