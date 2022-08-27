×

Cricket

Petersen and Van der Dussen rebuilding Proteas’ innings with gusty partnership

27 August 2022 - 17:17
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen pulls a delivery to the legside during day three of the 2nd Test against England at Old Trafford on August 27, 2022 in Manchester, England.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

A gutsy 87-run fourth-wicket partnership between Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen provided some impetus to the Proteas' second innings on the third day of the second Test in Manchester.

Petersen (42 runs off 152 balls) alongside Rassie van der Dussen (41 off 129) stood firm in the face of some tight bowling by the Englishmen to take SA to tea on 141-3 and a deficit of 123.

Restarting the afternoon session on 88-3, the two right-handers were patient in their pursuit of the runs, as the England bowlers offered very few scoring opportunities.

A brace off the bat of Petersen brought up the Proteas 100 in the 43rd over and the pair continued plugging away.

The first boundary of the afternoon came from the bat of Van der Dussen, who injured his finger in the field on day two. He dispatched the ball to the fence after spinner Jack Leach strayed onto his pads.

Van der Dussen was lucky in the penultimate over as he played and missed a Ben Stokes delivery, which Ultra Edge showed to have gotten a feint edge but no one appealed.

The Proteas added just 53 runs from 29 overs to their lunchtime score, however the most important thing is they have not lost a wicket in the afternoon session.

