Elgar wants runs after England win toss and put SA in to bat

England have made one change to their side from the second Test at Old Trafford, which they won by an innings and 85 runs to level the series at 1-1, as the injured Jonny Bairstow is replaced by right-handed Harry Brook.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar said he was happy to bat first.

“It looks like a good surface, but I do think there might be a bit in the first session for us, so we have to knuckle down with bat in hand and start well,” he said.

“Talent and skill is one thing, but if you have that different dimension with regards to the character you show for your side.

“Runs are key at the moment, I think we have covered our 20 wickets factor with our bowlers. We have good resources in that, but runs are key and we need to give our bowlers opportunity to strike well and be able to bowl at something.”

SA have made four changes to their line-up, one of them enforced with Rassie van der Dussen missing out through injury and being replaced by Ryan Rickelton.

Other absentees include Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer and Aiden Markram, as Wiaan Mulder, Khaya Zondo and Marco Jansen come in.

SA won the first Test at Lord’s by an innings and 12 runs.

Teams

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson

SA: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortjé