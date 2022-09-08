Friday’s play in England vs Proteas Test called off after queen’s death
Friday’s second day of the third and deciding Test between England and SA at the Oval has been called off after the death on Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) did not clarify in a brief statement whether the four remaining days of the Test would resume from Saturday, or if just Saturday’s day three, Sunday’s day four and Monday’s day five will be played.
“Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and SA Men at the Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place,” the ECB said.
“For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course.”
The opening day's play on Thursday was entirely rained out.
The ECB noted the queen's long relationship with cricket.
“The England and Wales Cricket Board is deeply saddened at the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the board said.
“The queen and her late husband HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, both had a long history of supporting cricket and England’s national sides.
“The two were Patrons and honorary life members of the MCC, and showed their support by attending games as often as they could over a 50-year period stretching from the early 1960s through to the first day of the second Ashes Test in 2013.
“HM Queen Elizabeth II was the UK’s longest-reigning monarch. She ascended the throne on February 6 1952 and was coronated on June 2 1953.
“In 1977, the matches making up that year’s men’s Ashes Series were named the Jubilee Tests to commemorate the queen’s 25th year as monarch.
“Her Majesty opened the ECB National Academy at Loughborough University in November 2004. Today, those facilities continue to be the main training centre for all England players.
“The following year, she invited both the men’s and women’s England teams to Buckingham Palace to receive awards recognising their victorious Ashes campaigns.
“Before the 2019 Men’s ICC Cricket World Cup, the queen hosted all 10 competing captains at Buckingham Palace to wish them good luck. She later sent a message of congratulations to the victorious England team after its final victory over New Zealand.
ECB Chair Richard Thompson said: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in the game when I say how truly sad I am to hear of the queen’s passing. Her Majesty has been such a great supporter of the game and was always so vocal of her and her late husband’s enjoyment around the sport.
“Her dedication to her country will never be forgotten. For her service and her selflessness over her extraordinary reign, we owe her a debt that can never be repaid.”