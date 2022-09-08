Friday’s play in England vs Proteas Test called off after queen’s death

Friday’s second day of the third and deciding Test between England and SA at the Oval has been called off after the death on Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) did not clarify in a brief statement whether the four remaining days of the Test would resume from Saturday, or if just Saturday’s day three, Sunday’s day four and Monday’s day five will be played.

“Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and SA Men at the Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place,” the ECB said.

“For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course.”

The opening day's play on Thursday was entirely rained out.

The ECB noted the queen's long relationship with cricket.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board is deeply saddened at the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the board said.

“The queen and her late husband HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, both had a long history of supporting cricket and England’s national sides.