×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Friday’s play in England vs Proteas Test called off after queen’s death

08 September 2022 - 21:24 By Sports staff
The Union Jack is seen at half-mast after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away after day ine of the third Test between England and SA at the Oval in London on September 8 2022.
The Union Jack is seen at half-mast after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away after day ine of the third Test between England and SA at the Oval in London on September 8 2022.
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

Friday’s second day of the third and deciding Test between England and SA at the Oval has been called off after the death on Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) did not clarify in a brief statement whether the four remaining days of the Test would resume from Saturday, or if just Saturday’s day three, Sunday’s day four and Monday’s day five will be played.

“Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and SA Men at the Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place,” the ECB said.

“For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course.”

The opening day's play on Thursday was entirely rained out.

The ECB noted the queen's long relationship with cricket.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board is deeply saddened at the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the board said.

“The queen and her late husband HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, both had a long history of supporting cricket and England’s national sides.

“The two were Patrons and honorary life members of the MCC, and showed their support by attending games as often as they could over a 50-year period stretching from the early 1960s through to the first day of the second Ashes Test in 2013.

“HM Queen Elizabeth II was the UK’s longest-reigning monarch. She ascended the throne on February 6 1952 and was coronated on June 2 1953.

“In 1977, the matches making up that year’s men’s Ashes Series were named the Jubilee Tests to commemorate the queen’s 25th year as monarch.

“Her Majesty opened the ECB National Academy at Loughborough University in November 2004. Today, those facilities continue to be the main training centre for all England players.

“The following year, she invited both the men’s and women’s England teams to Buckingham Palace to receive awards recognising their victorious Ashes campaigns. 

“Before the 2019 Men’s ICC Cricket World Cup, the queen hosted all 10 competing captains at Buckingham Palace to wish them good luck. She later sent a message of congratulations to the victorious England team after its final victory over New Zealand.

ECB Chair Richard Thompson said: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in the game when I say how truly sad I am to hear of the queen’s passing. Her Majesty has been such a great supporter of the game and was always so vocal of her and her late husband’s enjoyment around the sport.

“Her dedication to her country will never be forgotten. For her service and her selflessness over her extraordinary reign, we owe her a debt that can never be repaid.”

READ MORE

Queen Elizabeth II has died at 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch,  has died, the BBC announced on Thursday.
News
2 hours ago

Rain has final say as not a ball is bowled on day one at the Oval

Persistent rain had the final say on the opening day of the deciding third Test between England and the Proteas at the Oval, in south London on ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Elgar wants runs after England win toss and put SA in to bat

England have won the toss and put the Proteas in to bat in the series-deciding third Test at the Oval in London on Thursday.
Sport
9 hours ago

Proteas need ‘hundreds up top’ at The Oval, says Keegan Petersen

Proteas top order batsman Keegan Petersen believes big runs at the top of the order will be critical as the Proteas prepare for the deciding third ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane gushes over Ronaldo’s relationship with Benni McCarthy Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Orlando Pirates approached me, says coach Riveiro Soccer
  3. Dave Adams, the quiet man who plotted Nedbank’s stunning Comrades success Sport
  4. We know a guy: SA fans think Pitso Mosimane or Benni McCarthy should take over ... Soccer
  5. ‘I’m not 100% sure’: Daine Klate on reports he has been sacked by Chippa Soccer

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'