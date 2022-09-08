×

Cricket

Rain has final say as not a ball is bowled on day one at the Oval

08 September 2022 - 19:01 By Amir Chetty
Ground staff bring the covers on as rain delays the start of play on day one of the third Test between England and SA at the Oval in London on September 8 2022.
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

Persistent rain had the final say on the opening day of the deciding third Test between England and the Proteas at the Oval, in south London on Thursday.

Play was abandoned without a ball being bowled after English captain Ben Stokes had won the toss and sent SA in to bat first.

The rain, which had been around in the days leading up to day one, forced the toss to be delayed due to a wet outfield.

When it eventually happened, Stokes, calling heads correctly, chose to bowl first in a bid to make first use of the overhead conditions, which he felt would assist his bowling attack.

However, with teams on the verge of taking to the field, the heavens opened again, causing another delay to the start.

Numerous inspections were conducted through the day, however, as soon as it seemed there was a glimmer of hope of a start to proceedings, the rain would return to spoil the party.

A final decision to abandon play was taken shortly before 6pm SA time.

The English made one change to their side from the second Test as the injured Jonny Bairstow was replaced by right-handed Harry Brook.

SA made four changes to their line-up from the second Test, one of them enforced with Rassie van der Dussen missing out through injury and replaced by Ryan Rickelton.

Other absentees include Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, and Aiden Markram while Wiaan Mulder, Khaya Zondo and Marco Jansen made the final line-up.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar, speaking after the toss, said he was happy to bat first.

“It looks like a good surface, but I do think there might be a  bit in the first session for us, so we have to knuckle down with bat in hand and start well.

“Talent and skill is one thing, but if you have that different dimension with regards to the character you show for your side, that is something I really look for. Hopefully, those trends can continue in this Test.

“Runs are key at the moment. I think we have covered our 20 wickets factor with our bowlers, we have good resources in that, but runs are key and we need to give our bowlers an opportunity to strike and be able to bowl at something.”

Play on Friday starts as normal at 11am UK time, 12pm SA time.

