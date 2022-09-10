Returning from the lunch break on 69/6, Ollie Robinson claimed a third career five-wicket haul while Stuart Broad added three more wickets to his tally to clean up the tail and dismiss SA for 118 inside 37 overs.
Broad had Khaya Zondo (23) back in the hut, the catch sharply taken by Lees fielding behind square on the offside shortly after the restart.
Robinson then claimed his first five wickets since his return to the Three Lions, ending a 36-run eighth wicket stand with Keshav Maharaj to dismiss Marco Jansen for 30 and leave the visitors reeling on 99 for 8.
Kagiso Rabada took a single to see SA over the 100-run mark, as he added 11 with Keshav Maharaj before Broad had Maharaj bowled out after the right-hander tried a pull shot, but only succeeded in dragging the ball onto his stumps with his score on 18.
He claimed his fourth wicket of the innings when Anrich Nortjé (7) meekly chipped a delivery to captain Ben Stokes at mid-off to dismiss SA inside 37 overs.
Robinson finished with figures of 5-49 off 14 overs while Broad ended the first stanza with 4-41 in 12.2 overs with Anderson claiming the other wicket.
England off to good start after bowling out Proteas cheaply
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
England got off to a brisk start in their first innings to end on 84/2 at tea in pursuit of the Proteas' meagre first innings total of 118 in the third Test at the Oval on Saturday.
When the final session resumes, Ollie Pope (38 off 41) and Joe Root (23 off 20) will look to kick on and wipe out the 34-run deficit needed to overcome the visitors' first innings deficit.
Alex Lees struck a boundary on his way to 13 off just six deliveries before left-arm seamer Marco Jansen got on to shape back in from a full length and smash into the middle stump.
Zak Crawley was next to fall, as Jansen trapped the right-hander leg before wicket to leave the hosts on 43 for 2 with both openers back in the shed.
Zondo and Jansen rebuilding Proteas innings after familiar top order collapse at the Oval
