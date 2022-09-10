×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Zondo and Jansen rebuilding Proteas innings after familiar top order collapse at the Oval

10 September 2022 - 14:29
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
South Africa's batter Khaya Zondo plays a shot during the first session of the third Test against England at The Oval, in London.
South Africa's batter Khaya Zondo plays a shot during the first session of the third Test against England at The Oval, in London.
Image: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

England seamer Ollie Robinson took four wickets and had the Proteas top order batting line-up in all sorts of trouble as the visitors went to lunch on 69/6 in the series-deciding third Test at the Oval on Saturday.

At the end of the morning session, Khaya Zondo (21 off 52) and Marco Jansen (17 off 34), who came together in the 12th over, steadied the ship for the Proteas adding 33 for the seventh wicket.

This was the start of the third and final Test match after day one was abandoned without a ball being bowled after rain had the final say on Thursday.

This was followed by the death of Queen Elizabeth, which saw the England and Wales Cricket Board postponing the second day of play to honour Britain's longest-serving monarch.

WATCH | Former Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn on his role with Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Former Proteas premier fast bowler Dale Steyn is relishing the opportunity of playing a bigger role behind the scenes for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape ...
Sport
1 day ago

When play got under way on Saturday morning, England, having won the toss and asked the Proteas to bat on Thursday, had the visitors rattled as they lost five wickets inside the opening hour while scoring just 32 runs.

Robinson uprooted captain Dean Elgar’s off stump for 1 before James Anderson had Sarel Erwee caught behind by Ben Foakes for a four-ball duck and just 15 minutes gone in the morning session.

Things got worse for the visitors as they lost Keegan Petersen, bowled by Robinson for 12, and the total on 21-3.

However, the English speedsters were not done yet, as Ryan Rickelton struck two boundaries on his way to 11 before he was caught behind by Foakes off Broad.

Robinson added two more wickets to his tally when he accounted for both Kyle Verreynne (0) and Wiaan Mulder (3), caught by Foakes to leave the Proteas struggling on 36 for 6 inside 12 overs.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Friday’s play in England vs Proteas Test called off after queen’s death

Friday’s second day of the third and deciding Test between England and SA at the Oval in London has been called off after the death on Thursday of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Third and final Test between England and Proteas to resume on Saturday

The third and final Test between England and SA will resume on Saturday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Rain has final say as not a ball is bowled on day one at the Oval

Persistent rain had the final say on the opening day of the deciding third Test between England and the Proteas at the Oval in south London on ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Percy who? asks Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro on Bafana star Tau Soccer
  2. We know a guy: SA fans think Pitso Mosimane or Benni McCarthy should take over ... Soccer
  3. ‘I’m not 100% sure’: Daine Klate on reports he has been sacked by Chippa Soccer
  4. Please don’t boo us, pleads Pirates midfielder Vincent Pule Soccer
  5. ‘He was going to score goals’ — SA reacts to Andile Mpisane’s nearly debut Soccer

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'