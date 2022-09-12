England resumed on Monday's day 5 needing 33 to win with all their wickets intact.
England knock off runs at the Oval to clinch series against the Proteas
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
England opener Zak Crawley finished on an unbeaten half-century on home soil to carry the hosts to a huge nine-wicket victory in the final Test against the Proteas at the Oval on Monday.
England, starting the day on 97/0, needed just 28 minutes to score the required 33 runs for victory as Zak Crawley finished on an unbeaten 69 off 57 deliveries, hitting 12 boundaries in the process.
They lost just one wicket, that of Alex Lees, trapped leg before wicket for 11 by Kagiso Rabada, as they faced just 5.3 overs on the final morning.
The victory sees England claim six wins from their last seven Test matches going back to the start of June when they beat New Zealand by five wickets at Lord’s in the first of a three-match series.
They won that series 3-0 before a seven-wicket win against India at Birmingham, followed by the 2-1 victory against the Proteas.
None of the three matches against SA in the series needed more than three days for results as the tourists first walloped the home side by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s to lead the series.
The Proteas then suffered a similar fate as they were defeated by an innings and 85 runs by a rampant England in the second Test.
The final instalment got off to a sombre start, losing the first day of play due to rain before day 2 was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, turning the Test into an effective three-day game.
When play finally got under way, the English, buoyed by the support of the grieving nation, romped to a nine-wicket victory on the final morning to wrap up the victory and the series.
England resumed on Monday's day 5 needing 33 to win with all their wickets intact.
SA were dismissed for a paltry 118 in their first innings, before Marco Jansen’s five-wicket haul brought SA back into contention as they replied by removing the hosts for 158.
However, another seemingly avoidable batting collapse after lunch on day 4 saw SA rattled for 169, to set the English a modest target of 130 runs to win.
England openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees took their side to 97/0 at the close on day 4.
Player of the Match went to Ollie Robinson who returned with match seven for 89, while Kagiso Rabada picked up the SA Player of the Series, which was nominated by England coach Brendan McCullum.
Captain Ben Stokes was the England Player of the Series nominated by Mark Boucher, as he led his side to victory.
Jonny Bairstow, who missed the final Test due to injury, was named Test player of the Summer after splendid showings against New Zealand, India and SA. The season saw the ginger-haired middle-order batsman score four centuries, chalking up 681 runs at a strike rate of 96.6, and take 12 catches.
