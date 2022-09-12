Jansen was the highest-scoring Proteas batsman in the first innings, where they were dismissed for a paltry 118, before recording a maiden five-wicket haul that brought SA back into contention as they replied by removing the hosts for 158.
However, another seemingly avoidable batting collapse after lunch on day 4 saw SA rattled for 169, to set the English a modest target of 130 runs to win the match and claim a famous 2-1 victory over their old foes.
England openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees took their side to 97-0 at the close on day 4.
“Obviously we are in a difficult situation,” Jansen told said in SA’s post-play press conference on Sunday evening.
“The plan in the second innings was to try to keep it tight as possible, dry up the runs, take wickets and create pressure that way but their guys came out with a positive intent and also played well.”
‘We call it climbing a ladder,’ says Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
With continued hard work the Proteas will reach a point of stronger and more consistent Test performances, says all-rounder Marco Jansen as SA find themselves on the cusp of a series defeat against England.
Jansen, who missed the innings and 85-run defeat in the second Test at Manchester, showed just how valuable he can be for SA with another solid showing with bat and ball in the third Test at the Oval.
England resume on Monday's day five of an effective three-day match — two days were lost due to rain and the death of Queen Elizabeth II — needing 33 runs to win with all their wickets intact.
Jansen was the highest-scoring Proteas batsman in the first innings, where they were dismissed for a paltry 118, before recording a maiden five-wicket haul that brought SA back into contention as they replied by removing the hosts for 158.
However, another seemingly avoidable batting collapse after lunch on day 4 saw SA rattled for 169, to set the English a modest target of 130 runs to win the match and claim a famous 2-1 victory over their old foes.
England openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees took their side to 97-0 at the close on day 4.
“Obviously we are in a difficult situation,” Jansen told said in SA’s post-play press conference on Sunday evening.
“The plan in the second innings was to try to keep it tight as possible, dry up the runs, take wickets and create pressure that way but their guys came out with a positive intent and also played well.”
Despite their poor showing in the last two Tests, losing 40 wickets in their four innings at Old Trafford and then at the Oval, Jansen feels the Proteas will come good as they continue to put in the hard work to improve their all-round performances.
“Everyone in the team works hard, is on the same track, and working towards the same goal.
“We call it climbing a ladder. We are putting in the hours and the work. If someone feels they need to work on an aspect of their game they are taking responsibility, whether it is with the batting or bowling, or in the gym with their fitness.
“Unfortunately things didn't go our way but I feel the guys are getting closer because everyone can see that we are putting in the hard yards and when it works out and everything comes together that bond becomes stronger.”
While the situation at the Oval looks all but lost for the Proteas, Jansen felt the game was not yet over and said SA would do everything in their power to delay what looks seems an inevitable defeat.
“We are on the back foot at the moment, but the plan is to go and take wickets — we have to.
“It is not a case of us trying to restrict them for the entire day. We have to go out with an aggressive mindset but still within our game plan and try to take wickets.
“Whether that is bowling fuller, tempting them to drive at the ball and nick them off, or drying up the runs, we will chat about that tonight [Sunday] and go out and try to do that tomorrow [Monday].”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘It came down to execution’: batting coach Sammons on Proteas’ collapse
Proteas to sharpen their batting ahead of T20 World Cup
Proteas v England up in the air as both teams struggle on day three
Friday’s play in England vs Proteas Test called off after queen’s death
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos