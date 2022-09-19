×

Cricket

Stage set for SA20 auction in Cape Town

19 September 2022 - 13:37 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Cape Town International Convention Centre
General view of the SA20 player auction at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on September 19 2022.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The stage is set for the inaugural SA20 auction at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday afternoon.

A total of 316 SA and international players from 14 countries will go under the hammer at the event, where six franchise teams are expected to splash out R34m to complete their squads of 17.

The SA20 will feature SA coaches with local experience and knowledge including Lance Klusener (Durban’s Super Giants), Adrian Birrell (Eastern Cape Sunrisers ) and JP Duminy (Paarl Royals).

Marquee SA players include former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi.

