The SA20 will feature SA coaches with local experience and knowledge including Lance Klusener (Durban’s Super Giants), Adrian Birrell (Eastern Cape Sunrisers ) and JP Duminy (Paarl Royals).
Marquee SA players include former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi.
Stage set for SA20 auction in Cape Town
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The stage is set for the inaugural SA20 auction at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday afternoon.
A total of 316 SA and international players from 14 countries will go under the hammer at the event, where six franchise teams are expected to splash out R34m to complete their squads of 17.
