Cricket

‘It's brutal out there’: Lance Klusener on Bavuma and Phehlukwayo not being bought at SA20 auction

20 September 2022 - 10:45 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN CAPE TOWN
Lance Klusener, head coach of the Durban Super Giants, during the SA20 Player Auction press conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on September 19 2022.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The aftermath of the highly publicised SA20 auction at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Monday was Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo going unsold.

Bavuma, who will lead SA at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month where he will open the batting with the explosive Quinton de Kock, and Phehlukwayo not being bought raised eyebrows.

Asked to comment on the issue that turned out to be a major talking point in the country, former Proteas all-rounder and coach of the Durban Super Giants Lance "Zulu" Klusener said there is serious competition for places.

“They (Bavuma and Phehlukwayo) probably feel the same as other people who haven’t been selected, it is brutal out there,” said Klusener.

“There is a lot of competition for places. It just shows you that it doesn’t necessarily mean that if you are a good player in SA, you have the same recognition around the world.

“There are good players out there and maybe this will strive people who did get bought to work a little bit harder for next year.”

Bavuma, who went with the base price of R850,000 at the auction, missed the recent tour to England with an elbow injury but is expected to be fit for the outgoing white-ball tour of India this month.

While there was heartbreak for Bavuma, little-known batter Titans' Donovan Ferreira stole the show late in the day when he came out of nowhere to be bought for a staggering R5.5m by Joburg Super Kings.

“He made my heart beat, if he is more exciting on the field than he is on the auction table then he is going to be good for us. Research shows that he is still relatively young, but explosive, dynamic and talented.

“It was really important for us because to get him because it was the last key position that we needed. So we talked about the last throw of the dice and it was really important that we got him and we are hoping that he will be a big player for us,” explained Joburg Super Kings coach and New Zealand batting legend Stephen Fleming.

One of the notable buys was fast bowler Sisanda Magala who was bought for R5.4m by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

“I have been a big fan of Magala for a very long time, he is somebody who has been on my radar. Since my playing days, I have been pushing for him and we are very happy to have him,” Sunrisers bowling coach and former Proteas mainstay Dale Steyn explained.

The day belonged to Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs, 22, who is part of the SA squad for the T20 World Cup, after he was bought for a staggering R9.2m by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

