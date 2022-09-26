Cricket

India series all about fine-tuning for Proteas: Tabraiz Shamsi

26 September 2022 - 16:46
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.
Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.
Image: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi believes the team are up for the challenge of taking on India in their home conditions starting this week.

The Proteas, who arrived on the subcontinent at the weekend, will play three T20 internationals before a three-match one-day international series as they enter the final phase of preparations ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next month.

Shamsi said the team were busy nailing down their final few practice sessions before the first T20 on Wednesday (3.30pm SA time).

Shamsi said while SA had one eye on the global showpiece Down Under in October, they would not take the India series lightly as it was a chance to fine-tune their game.

“We have just arrived and the guys are pretty excited to be back together as the SA cricket team,” the Titans unorthodox wrist-spinner said.

“Leading up to the World Cup I am sure there are a few things the coaches and captain might want to tinker with, which is OK. It is all about fine-tuning the whole thing the way they see fit and being ready for the World Cup.

“Having said that, this series is also quite important and we are here to try to win it too.”

Shamsi was part of the last SA team to tour India earlier this year, where he played in four of the five T20 matches contested in the 2-2 series stalemate.

The former world-leading T20 bowler took just one wicket across his four outings while conceding over 100 runs. However, he said always enjoys the challenge of bowling in to India.

‘Zulu’ raises his hand to coach Proteas in the short-format game

Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener has become the latest high profile personality to suggest to Cricket South Africa (CSA) that they must ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We are a bowling unit — on some days some guys will be off the mark, and on others those guys may do well. A few sixes here and there won’t make much of a difference, especially in T20 cricket.”

On the difference between playing in Indian and Australian conditions, Shamsi said: “It is quite different, the pitches will be different in Australia and especially the ground sizes.

“The boundary sizes in India tend to be on the smaller side whereas in Australia they are a lot bigger.

“As a bowler, it is quite different, but there are always things you can work on, and we have a great opportunity to bowl at these Indian batsmen. They will be in our group at the World Cup too.

“So for me, it is an opportunity to bowl against the guys and observe, possibly picking up one or two things I can use against them at the World Cup.”

READ MORE

Bavuma is our leader and I back him 100%: coach Boucher on Proteas white-ball captain

Outgoing Proteas coach Mark Boucher has thrown his weight behind Temba Bavuma to steer the team in the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.
Sport
3 days ago

‘I don’t think it’s about entitlement’: Bavuma ‘let down’ by SA20 snub

Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma says his focus is on getting into the right frame of mind for upcoming competitive cricket despite being ...
Sport
4 days ago

‘It's brutal out there’: Lance Klusener on Bavuma and Phehlukwayo not being bought at SA20 auction

The aftermath of the highly publicised SA20 auction at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday was Proteas white-ball captain Temba ...
Sport
6 days ago

Proteas batter Stubbs goes for R9.2m at SA20 auction, Elgar and Bavuma not sold

Commissioner Graeme Smith was a relieved man after the SA20 auction at Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday, where Proteas batter ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane lands new job in the Middle East Soccer
  2. ‘Andile Mpisane can beat Chiefs without touching the ball’: Fans react to Royal ... Soccer
  3. Mosimane ‘the turnaround strategist’, agents say as he joins relegated Ahli Soccer
  4. Safa close ranks around Bafana boss after litany of disasters Sport
  5. Orlando Pirates confirm signing Kermit Erasmus and Sipho Chaine Soccer

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...