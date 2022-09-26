India series all about fine-tuning for Proteas: Tabraiz Shamsi

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi believes the team are up for the challenge of taking on India in their home conditions starting this week.

The Proteas, who arrived on the subcontinent at the weekend, will play three T20 internationals before a three-match one-day international series as they enter the final phase of preparations ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next month.

Shamsi said the team were busy nailing down their final few practice sessions before the first T20 on Wednesday (3.30pm SA time).

Shamsi said while SA had one eye on the global showpiece Down Under in October, they would not take the India series lightly as it was a chance to fine-tune their game.

“We have just arrived and the guys are pretty excited to be back together as the SA cricket team,” the Titans unorthodox wrist-spinner said.