Miller blasts Proteas to big total as they edge first ODI in Lucknow

A valiant half-century by Sanju Samson came just too late as the Proteas snuck to a nine-run victory against India in the first ODI at Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

Samson, who scored an unbeaten 86 runs off 63 balls, his second half-century in ODI’s — took the hosts to 240-8 in a match was reduced to 40 overs per side by rain.

Earlier, after being put in to bat by India, a devastating 139-run partnership between David Miller (75 not out off 63 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (74 not out off 65) helped SA to a commanding 249-4.

India lost Shubman Gill (3) and Shikhar Dawan (4) as the Proteas pace attack produced excellent line and length early in good bowling conditions.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan shared a 40-run third-wicket stand before left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi got Gaikwad (19) stumped by Quinton de Kock.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Keshav Maharaj had Kishan (20) caught by Janneman Malan six balls later as the hosts went past 50 to end the 18th over.