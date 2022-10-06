Miller blasts Proteas to big total as they edge first ODI in Lucknow
A valiant half-century by Sanju Samson came just too late as the Proteas snuck to a nine-run victory against India in the first ODI at Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.
Samson, who scored an unbeaten 86 runs off 63 balls, his second half-century in ODI’s — took the hosts to 240-8 in a match was reduced to 40 overs per side by rain.
Earlier, after being put in to bat by India, a devastating 139-run partnership between David Miller (75 not out off 63 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (74 not out off 65) helped SA to a commanding 249-4.
India lost Shubman Gill (3) and Shikhar Dawan (4) as the Proteas pace attack produced excellent line and length early in good bowling conditions.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan shared a 40-run third-wicket stand before left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi got Gaikwad (19) stumped by Quinton de Kock.
Left-arm orthodox spinner Keshav Maharaj had Kishan (20) caught by Janneman Malan six balls later as the hosts went past 50 to end the 18th over.
Shreyas Iyer and Samson shared 67 runs as Iyer went to a 12th ODI half-century off 33 balls before being caught at mid-on by Rabada off Lungi Ngidi four balls later to leave India on 118-5.
Samson shared 93 runs with Shardul Thakur before the latter fell for 33, caught by Maharaj. Kuldeep Yadav (0) was caught by captain Temba Bavuma in successive deliveries for Ngidi’s third of the match with the hosts on 211-7.
Rabada, who dismissed Avesh Khan, caught by Bavuma for 3 in the 39th over, seemed to have Ravi Bishnoi caught in the exact same manner with the next delivery but it was called a no-ball, with the free hit going for a boundary.
Samson hit 19 in the final over as India fell just short in a nail-biting end to the match.
Ngidi finished with 3-52 in eight overs while Rabada took 2-36 in his quota as Maharaj (1-23), Parnell (1-38), and Shamsi (1-89) took one each.
Proteas openers Malan (22 off 42) and De Kock shared 49 runs before Malan was caught at midwicket by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of Shardul Thakur in the 13th over.
Bavuma was bowled for 8 by Thakur in the 15th over before Aiden Markram, was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav for a duck an over later.
De Kock and Klaasen put on 39 before the left-hander fell for 48, trapped leg-before by Ravi Bishnoi, the review of Anil Chaudhary’s decision by SA upheld with the Proteas on 110-4.
They took SA past 150 in the 29th over before Miller brought up his 18th career ODI half-century. Klaasen registered his fourth in the 36th over to take SA past 200 before the visitors went on to score 42 runs in the final four overs.
Thakur finished with 2-35 while spinners Bishnoi and Yadav took 1-69 and 1-39 respectively.