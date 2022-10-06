Proteas’ hundred hero Rossouw kept believing through his failures

Rossouw said it was also pleasing to see Quinton de Kock find form again.

“What actually got me in the mood was one of the shots he played where he stepped across and hit it for six.

“That got my spirits going, that’s where I felt like tonight was going to be something special.”

Rossouw said there were a few lessons SA took from the first two matches and they were able to harness them in the final encounter.

“In the first game, we were a bit shell-shocked with how India swung the ball, so we went back to the drawing board and put pen to paper as to how we would approach the next few games.

“In the second game we learnt a lot with the ball, and tonight [Tuesday] we put that performance together with bat and ball as the coach asked for. So there are certainly a few lessons we took from this series.”

