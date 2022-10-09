Kishan and Iyer smash big partnership as India level series against Proteas

A destructive 161-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer helped India chase down 279 for a seven-wicket victory over the Proteas to level the three-match ODI series in Ranchi on Sunday.

Career-best scores of an unbeaten 113 off 111 balls from Iyer (15 fours) and 93 from Kishan, saw India romp to victory with 25 balls remaining.

The first ODI was won by nine runs by SA on Thursday.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan (13) was dismissed by Wayne Parnell and Kagiso Rabada caught Shubnam Gill for 28 off his own bowling to have India on 48-2 after nine overs.

Kishan batted responsibly to go past 50 before Iyer did the same for the fifth time in the last six innings as the duo brought up their 100-run partnership and India moved to 154 for 2 in the 27th over.

Kishan, who was earlier dropped by Rabada off his own bowling, hit four boundaries and seven sixes in his innings before picking out Reeza Hendricks, who took a sharp catch off the bowling of Bjorn Fortuin.

Iyer, on 98, saw Rabada overstep the mark, giving him a free hit which he dispatched to the boundary to bring up his second ODI century. He also shared an unbeaten 70 with Sanju Samson (nine not out) to take his side home.