Cricket

Windies stunned by Scotland in another T20 World Cup shock

17 October 2022 - 17:01 By Reuters
Scotland captain Richard Berrington. File photo
Scotland captain Richard Berrington. File photo
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Twice winners West Indies crashed to a shocking 42-run defeat by Scotland in their T20 World Cup opener in Hobart on Monday, the second major upset inside two days at the global showpiece tournament.

The Caribbean side, who won the event in 2012 and 2016, were bundled out for 118 chasing 161 to succumb to the Scots a day after former champions Sri Lanka lost their Group A opener to Namibia.

Left-arm spinner Mark Watt, who took 3-12, and off-spinner Michael Leask, with 2-15, sealed victory for the associate team, who earlier rode opener George Munsey's unbeaten 66 to post 160-5 in the Group B match.

Jason Holder, who picked up two wickets with the ball, waged a lone battle for West Indies with a knock of 38 but it was not enough.

Scotland, who defeated another Test-playing nation in Bangladesh in the last T20 World Cup in 2021, outplayed West Indies in all departments.

“Obviously, it is a special win for us,” their captain Richard Berrington said. “There's a lot of hard work that has gone into to get to this point over the last 12 months.

“We haven't had as much T20 cricket as we would have liked but have played a lot of 50-overs cricket. It was about transferring those skills to the short form.”

In the day's second match in Hobart, Sikandar Raza's 48-ball 82 and a three-wicket haul from fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani powered Zimbabwe to a 31-run victory over Ireland.

Raza smashed five sixes and an equal number of fours in his knock to help Zimbabwe post 174-7 after they were put in to bat. Ireland managed 143-9 in reply, with Raza also picking up a wicket with his gentle medium-pace bowling.

With the top two sides from each of the two groups set to progress to the Super 12 stage, the defeat by Scotland left West Indies facing a must-win match against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

“Tough loss for us, obviously disappointed. We have to work hard and win two games. I think it's all about accountability and taking responsibility,” Windies captain Nicholas Pooran said.

“We have to put this loss behind us and pick ourselves up. Sometimes, when you lose games and perform badly as players you want the next game to come as fast as possible.”

Scotland seemed to thrive in the cold and overcast conditions at the Bellerive Oval and got off to a brisk start after they were put in to bat, racing to 52-0 in the sixth and final over of power play when rain forced the players off.

The interruption, however, seemed to halt their momentum with experienced all-rounder Holder sending back opener Michael Jones, who made 20, and No 3 Matthew Cross in quick succession after the restart.

Munsey batted through the innings but his 53-ball knock lacked fluency as the left-hander failed to find the boundary during the middle overs.

READ MORE

Proteas ‘will be fully Aussie soon’, says Maharaj after World Cup warm-up win

Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj said the squad will not take too much time to find their feet after starting their road to the ICC T20 World ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Proteas make short work of New Zealand in World Cup warm-up

The Proteas made short work of dispatching New Zealand with a quick nine-wicket victory at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Monday morning in one of ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Proteas selectors in a spin over a conundrum

The Proteas selectors find themselves in a spin as to who to go with as their first-choice slow bowling option in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas make late changes to T20 World Cup squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced late changes to the Proteas T20 World Cup squad after the injury of key player Dwaine Pretorius.
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about horrific racism ... Soccer
  2. ‘I nearly joined Sundowns,’ reveals former Bafana, Pirates and Chiefs striker ... Soccer
  3. Mngqithi happy with Mailula’s hat-trick for Sundowns but... Soccer
  4. It’s embarrassing for Downs to still be playing in Caf preliminary rounds: ... Soccer
  5. ‘Hugs everywhere’: Pitso on a high as Ahli surge to third place with win No 2 Soccer

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...