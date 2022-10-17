Windies stunned by Scotland in another T20 World Cup shock

Raza smashed five sixes and an equal number of fours in his knock to help Zimbabwe post 174-7 after they were put in to bat. Ireland managed 143-9 in reply, with Raza also picking up a wicket with his gentle medium-pace bowling.

With the top two sides from each of the two groups set to progress to the Super 12 stage, the defeat by Scotland left West Indies facing a must-win match against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

“Tough loss for us, obviously disappointed. We have to work hard and win two games. I think it's all about accountability and taking responsibility,” Windies captain Nicholas Pooran said.

“We have to put this loss behind us and pick ourselves up. Sometimes, when you lose games and perform badly as players you want the next game to come as fast as possible.”

Scotland seemed to thrive in the cold and overcast conditions at the Bellerive Oval and got off to a brisk start after they were put in to bat, racing to 52-0 in the sixth and final over of power play when rain forced the players off.

The interruption, however, seemed to halt their momentum with experienced all-rounder Holder sending back opener Michael Jones, who made 20, and No 3 Matthew Cross in quick succession after the restart.

Munsey batted through the innings but his 53-ball knock lacked fluency as the left-hander failed to find the boundary during the middle overs.